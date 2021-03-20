Menu
Irwin Delano Schimmel

Irwin Delano Schimmel

June 18, 1943 - March 12, 2021

Irwin Delano Schimmel, 77, of Vancouver Washington, passed away on March 12, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.

Irwin was born on June 18, 1943 to Rollo and Vivian Schimmel in Portland, Ore. He was married June 26, 1965 to Pamela Gill Schimmel in Rainer Ore., and they were married for 55 years.

Irwin graduated in 1961 from Rainier High School in Rainier, Ore., and later attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Ore., and Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande Ore.

Irwin started his professional career as an equipment salesman for the local John Deere dealership in Kelso, Wash. In 1972, Irwin partnered with Robert Jones in establishing Power Rents, Inc. in Tigard, Ore. In the early 80's Irwin purchased Bob's interest in the company and continued to expand the business to be the dominant equipment rental company in the Pacific NW with over 300 employees and 18 locations in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

In addition to Power Rents, Irwin and Pamela founded Prestige Farms of Hillsboro, Ore., where to this day they breed, raise, train and show Arabian and 1/2 Arabian performance horses.

After Irwin retired from Power Rents, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working at Prestige Farms and building and showing custom hot rods. He was very proud of his grandchildren and rarely missed an opportunity to attend their school and athletic activities. Irwin was an avid supporter of the youth in his local community, supporting countless baseball, football, wrestling, gymnastic, soccer equestrian, rodeo, 4H and FFA programs.

Irwin is survived by his wife, Pamela; four children, Steven (Michele) Schimmel, Theresa (Brian) Spencer, James (Jennifer) Schimmel and Mia Schimmel Stanfill (Mike Wood); Eight grandchildren; Kade Spencer, Cole Schimmel, Gabrielle Spencer, Ashton Schimmel, Kendal Spencer, Brooke Schimmel, Gage Schimmel and Patience Stanfill; and brothers Donald Schimmel and Larry Schimmel.

Irwin was proceeded in death by his parents Rollo and Vivian Schimmel; and his brother Rollin Schimmel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sport Oregon Foundation or the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Donelson - Fir Lawn Memorial Center - Hillsboro
1070 West Main St., Hillsboro, OR
Missing you!!
Pamela
Family
November 22, 2021
Just recently heard that Irwin passed. I worked at Medford PR 11. Irwin was the greatest employer I ever worked for and he will be forever missed by so many. Sorry for your loss to the whole family.
Ralph Wiley
Work
October 27, 2021
Irwin was a down to earth great person. He will be missed. My prayers go out to Pam and the rest of the family.
Laurie Stanfield,
April 18, 2021
I'm sad that Irwin has left us. I went to Goble grade school and Rainier High School with him. He was a groomsman in my wedding on August 22, 1964 and I'll always remember that day! Life is interesting and has many directions that often we can't plan for. However, Irwin is in my thoughts and I'll always remember him.
Bob Hendricks
Friend
April 6, 2021
Pam and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories dating back to the 60's. Unfortunately life got in the way of keeping up to date with each other. My deep condolences and prayers. May the memories outweigh the loss in your hearts. Connie Marko-Taylor
Connie Marko-Taylor
March 23, 2021
When it came to the equipment rental business, he had his ducks in a row. I worked for power rents for 5 five years. Most likely the best job I ever had.
Jay Holboke
Coworker
March 22, 2021
Irwin was the best boss. I ever worked for . He was never too busy to stop and ask how you and the family was. Years later he ran into my son and recognized him and asked how we were. RIP Irwin in the show ring in the sky
Mike schoelich
Coworker
March 22, 2021
While I didn't know him personally, he was always there to help anyone at a horseshow that needed it! He was a very kind man and one of a kind! My heartfelt sympathies go out to all of his family!
Chris (Brigham) Wagner
Acquaintance
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear Irwin passed away. So many fond memories of Irwin and times he helped me with my horse. His hand out to help others is a testament to the good man he was.
Terry Owens-Deaton
March 20, 2021
Irwin was a wonderful person and a fantastic boss. We will miss him. May his legacy live on through all his children.
Danny and Claudia Fassold
Friend
March 19, 2021
We will all morn the passing of a very special person. Irwin was a kind and generous soul, who supported young people and was a friend to all those he met. His love for his family and friends was very special. He will be missed.
Pat Gosselin
Friend
March 19, 2021
I have many great memories of Irwin from the many times our families showed Arabians. together. Our kids were and still are friends. What stands out in my memories is Irwin's kindness, fun personality and dedication to his family! Hugs and love to all of you. The Hitchcock family grieves with you.
Karen Hitchcock Hoffmeister
Karen Hitchcock Hoffmeister
Friend
March 19, 2021
Irwin was a great guy to be around, he liked the car shows, had some very nice cars. Irwin liked the big-block engines.
You will be missed, my friend. R.I.P.
tom funk
Friend
March 19, 2021
Bobbi and Bill Thale
March 19, 2021
Irwin was a friend and blessing to our family.He will be missed by many
Val Kemper
Friend
March 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. I was honored to have spent the many times with you that we shared, and touched that you took the time to get to know my other half, Kevin. It meant a lot to us both for him to share the day with you, knowing you and your family have meant so much to me over many years. I know I will see your wonderful smile and get that great big hug once we meet again on the other side. For now I will keep your family and loved ones in my prayers, think of you often and it will warm my heart when I think of your smile and the silly ways you would share advice and knowledge with me. You’ve been the best second father a girl could have, and I miss you with all my heart. Til we meet again...
Jane Corbin
Friend
March 18, 2021
My heart is broken!!!
Irwin was special in so many ways!
I’m sending All my love to the entire family.
Karla Moffitt
Friend
March 18, 2021
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with Pam and the family
I have known Irwin for over 35 years I considered Irwin to be One of my best and closest friends.
One of the most generous people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing with both his time and his support.
I have many many memories of Irwin, grandbabies, weddings, you name it
Snowmobiling, Blazer games, Ducks games, Boise State, Pendleton Roundup
Our out of town trips. Reno, Anchorage, Togwatee
ARA Shows from coast to coast.
Many many car shows, Hot August Nights, LA, Fresno, Sacramento, Seattle, Indianapolis
When our family was having serious medical issues Irwin was always there 24/7
He even snuck in to ICU to see me telling the staff that he was my brother
You will be missed by many my friend
May you rest in peace
Steve & Judy Cockrell
Steve & Judy Cockrell
Friend
March 18, 2021
It was a pleasure for me to work with Irwin at Power Rents in the mid 90's. I ran into him twice in the last 10 years.. once at a Blazer game in the sponsor's lounge and then at the Power Rents reunion a few years ago.. both times he looked at me and said.."we had fun, didn't we?". Yup! Those years were filled with extraordinary growth at Power Rents and a testament to his vision. I think the 5th store was set to open a few months after I started until the 18th when I left. Fast and fun for sure. He valued his employees and loved his family. Truly a wonderful man who will be missed by all. I'm sorry I won't be able to attend the funeral as I already have other obligations. Maya
Maya Adamovics
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Irwin was an amazing man who helped so many people, I always looked up too him, he was a kind, patient, smart, humble person and I will really miss being able to pick up the phone and talk with him. After a few minutes of work talk he was always concerned about how you were doing personally and would take the time to listen to you and offer his thoughts. A great man with an awesome family behind him
Matt Dearing
Friend
March 18, 2021
Irwin was a great guy! He once was my landlord and was the best. First he was Steve’s boss and friend at power rents he also allowed our daughter to train at his prestige ranch his love of horses. He also sponsored our son in racing go karts which was the best thing ever. That’s just to name a few things he did for us! Irwin Schimmel was the best friend ever we will always be grateful and love him always!!
Margie
Friend
March 18, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies to his family. He was the rare person that always made you feel better after being around him. That was a gift he repeatedly gave.
Sam & Julia Richard
Friend
March 18, 2021
Irwin was admired and befriended by so many folks. He helped many in their times of difficulty. I am honored that he was such a close friend.
Peggy Weems
Friend
March 18, 2021
Irwin was admired and respected by the many folks he befriended and helped. I am honored that he was such a good friend.
Peggy Weems
Friend
March 18, 2021
"We shall pass this way on Earth but once, if there is any kindness we can show, or good act we can do, let us do it now for we shall never pass this way again." And you most certainly did. Rest easy ny dear friend. Mike Fort.
Mike Fort
Friend
March 18, 2021
Irwin will be greatly missed. I really enjoyed his visits. He always made a point of checking to make sure I was doing ok and didn’t need anything. Many heartfelt prayers to family and friends.
Carrie Lamping
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Never in my life had I met somebody so incredibly giving, compassionate, and full of love until meeting Irwin. I am so thankful that the Schimmel family shared him with us, which allowed him to touch the hearts of many; I hope that the stories of love and laughter, and hearing what a positive impact Irwin made on so many people's lives will help to make this heartbreaking time a little more comforting to your family.
Meaghan Estes
Friend
March 18, 2021
Irwin was a wonderful and caring man. Offered help and advise to anyone who needed it. It was a honor to him. Rest in peace.
Alisha hegele
Friend
March 18, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to family and friends. I am saddened by his passing but rewarded in knowing such a kind and gentle man as Irwin.
Steven Howell
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Fir Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results