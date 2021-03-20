Irwin Delano Schimmel

June 18, 1943 - March 12, 2021

Irwin Delano Schimmel, 77, of Vancouver Washington, passed away on March 12, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.

Irwin was born on June 18, 1943 to Rollo and Vivian Schimmel in Portland, Ore. He was married June 26, 1965 to Pamela Gill Schimmel in Rainer Ore., and they were married for 55 years.

Irwin graduated in 1961 from Rainier High School in Rainier, Ore., and later attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Ore., and Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande Ore.

Irwin started his professional career as an equipment salesman for the local John Deere dealership in Kelso, Wash. In 1972, Irwin partnered with Robert Jones in establishing Power Rents, Inc. in Tigard, Ore. In the early 80's Irwin purchased Bob's interest in the company and continued to expand the business to be the dominant equipment rental company in the Pacific NW with over 300 employees and 18 locations in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

In addition to Power Rents, Irwin and Pamela founded Prestige Farms of Hillsboro, Ore., where to this day they breed, raise, train and show Arabian and 1/2 Arabian performance horses.

After Irwin retired from Power Rents, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working at Prestige Farms and building and showing custom hot rods. He was very proud of his grandchildren and rarely missed an opportunity to attend their school and athletic activities. Irwin was an avid supporter of the youth in his local community, supporting countless baseball, football, wrestling, gymnastic, soccer equestrian, rodeo, 4H and FFA programs.

Irwin is survived by his wife, Pamela; four children, Steven (Michele) Schimmel, Theresa (Brian) Spencer, James (Jennifer) Schimmel and Mia Schimmel Stanfill (Mike Wood); Eight grandchildren; Kade Spencer, Cole Schimmel, Gabrielle Spencer, Ashton Schimmel, Kendal Spencer, Brooke Schimmel, Gage Schimmel and Patience Stanfill; and brothers Donald Schimmel and Larry Schimmel.

Irwin was proceeded in death by his parents Rollo and Vivian Schimmel; and his brother Rollin Schimmel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sport Oregon Foundation or the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund.