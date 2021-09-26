Menu
Jack Allen Bauer
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Jack Allen Bauer

May 7, 1953 - Sep. 12, 2021

Jack Bauer passed away in Kelso, WA Sept. 12th, 2021 at age 68. He was born in Kenai, AK. Over the year's resided in both Oregon and Washington. Jack drove truck for 21yrs at Franz Bakery. He enjoyed Black Bears Baseball, Kelso H.S. football team, Annual PIR Swap Meet, also donated pastries to Kelso Police and Fire Dept. Jack loved serving the community and truly cared about his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Robin (Erik), Jacob, Joshua; grandchildren; and Jack's siblings. A Celebration of Life (BBQ) at Tam O'Shanter Park Kelso, WA, Oct. 2nd, 2021, 11am-1pm. gofundme.com/f/In-Honor-Of-Jack-Bauer


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tam O'Shanter Park
Kelso, WA
JACK WILL BE MISSED AT THE KELSO AMPM. WE ALL ENJOYED IT WHEN JACK CAME IN TO TALK TO EVERYONE. WE SWAPPED ALL OUR ACHES AND PAINS AND TRIED TO FIGURE OUT WHAT WAS WRONG.
MARILYN BROWNING
October 14, 2021
