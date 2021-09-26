Jack Allen Bauer

May 7, 1953 - Sep. 12, 2021

Jack Bauer passed away in Kelso, WA Sept. 12th, 2021 at age 68. He was born in Kenai, AK. Over the year's resided in both Oregon and Washington. Jack drove truck for 21yrs at Franz Bakery. He enjoyed Black Bears Baseball, Kelso H.S. football team, Annual PIR Swap Meet, also donated pastries to Kelso Police and Fire Dept. Jack loved serving the community and truly cared about his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Robin (Erik), Jacob, Joshua; grandchildren; and Jack's siblings. A Celebration of Life (BBQ) at Tam O'Shanter Park Kelso, WA, Oct. 2nd, 2021, 11am-1pm. gofundme.com/f/In-Honor-Of-Jack-Bauer