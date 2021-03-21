Menu
Jack Odell Lowery Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Jack Odell Lowery Sr.

September 24, 1937 – March 12, 2021

Jack, AKA Jackson, Sweetie, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Yei, Great Papa, Great Grandpa and Great Yei was a loving, Christian man. He would help anyone who needed it.

Jack was a retired auto body man. He owned Lowery's auto body in Longview, Wash., and Lakeside auto body in Camas, Wash. He loved to do anything artistic, he painted beautiful paintings (he was a Bob Ross fan) and all types of woodworking. If you could imagine it, he could and would build it. He was born in Heavener, Okla., and passed away at St. Johns Medical center in Longview, Wash., due to COVID-19 with his wife and son holding his hands.

Spending time with his wife, child, grandkids and great grandkids and his dogs was a top thing for him. He was a member of Lacamas Heights Baptist church in Camas, Wash., and a current member of Spirit of Life in Kelso, Wash. He loved to fish and spent lots of time on Lacamas Lake as well as racing flat track motorcycles in younger years. He spent many years ferrying the kids to either motorcycle or BMX races for them to participate in.

Jack is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jeanine, at home, son Jack Lowery Jr of Washougal, Wash., daughters Sharon (Curt) Smith of Auburn, Wash., Nicole (Brian) Carlson of Goodyear, Ariz.

Grandchildren Don (Lisa), Mike, Ian, Joshua (Rae), Patricia, Laone and great grandchildren Donovan, Corina, Eleanor and Juno as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle Lowery, Brothers Hiley, Bill and Granddaughter Sarah. As well as his niece Jacqulyn and nephew John.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Dear family of Jack Lowery ~ Truly sorry for your loss. I was searching for my father's uncle who was Jack Lowery. The birthday of your dear one lines up so I was just reaching out. Truly apologize for writing here, but I'm not sure how else to reach his family. Please know that, even if this is not family connection, that my sympathies are with you all. Blessings ~ Ruthie
Ruthie (Key) Webb
Other
October 6, 2021
I will miss Jack a lot. when I worked at Walmart he would always share his peanut M&M's with me when I was on my break sitting on the front bench at the old walmart on 38 the we became good friends and I was good friends with his wife .He is with his heavenly Father now until we meet again one day .Love you my friend.
Linda S McFarland
March 25, 2021
I will miss Jack. He was a character. He loved people. Love you Jeanine
Toni
March 21, 2021
Lots of memories with uncle jack setting in the stands watching jack jr racing motor cross watching him painting awsome pic on cars motorcycle s watching him play porker with his new few john Lowery them coming back from frog hunting and uncle jack standing in the kitchen cooking the frog legs sweetest man ever you will be dearly missed
Becky mcnabb
March 21, 2021
