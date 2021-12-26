Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Thomas
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

James (Jim) Thomas

Feb. 24, 1929 - Dec. 7, 2021

James MacHadden (Jim) Thomas passed away December 17, 2021. He lived most of his life in Woodland, WA, until he and Joann moved to Vancouver Mall Retirement community in April 2019. Jim was born in Olympia, WA to Howard and Winifred Thomas and was one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky for a time, where Howard and Winifred were from, but eventually returned to Washington.

Jim had a long career in forestry. He worked with Ben A Thomas logging and then he and his brother, Kenny, started their own road building company. His sons, who worked for him as teenagers, commented that he was happy in the wood working with friends and family. When he was not working, and later when he retired, Jim enjoyed traveling with Joann in their RV, fishing, golfing, and visiting with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by Joann, his loving wife of nearly 70 years. He is survived by his children. Sally Charuhas (Peter), Dan Thomas (Carmen), John Thomas (Cammy), Jim Thomas (Tracy), and Tami Houser (Jay); as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside burial will be held at Frank Able cemetery in Woodland on Dec 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held for both Jim and Joann at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Frank Able cemetery
Woodland , WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I met Jim while working as a truck driver for Ben Thomas in 1986. I knew Jim as a big-hearted, professional-minded individual with a pension for humor. After BTA shutdown in 1991, I didn't see Jim again except randomly, until nearly 20 years later, when he recommended me as a gate guard at Walt's Meats... a position he was vacating. Over the next 3 years, he often dropped by, sometimes just to swap lies with me. Jim was the Big Brother I never had. He will be missed by all he shared his life with.
Jim Stock
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results