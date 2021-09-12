Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jamie Aileen Nyman

Jamie Aileen Nyman

May 27, 1967 - Sept. 7, 2021

Jamie Aileen Nyman, of Kalama, WA, passed away September 7th, 2021. Jamie was born May 27th, 1967 in Ephrata, WA to Bruce and Norma Dunscomb. Jamie attended and graduated from Colville High School in 1985. Shortly after graduation, Jamie moved to Longview, WA where she met her husband David Nyman. Jamie and David were married October 3rd, 1988. They had two children together, Nate and Traci. Jamie dedicated her life to her family. She loved to read, travel, and cuddle with her cats Maxx and Lily. Jamie is survived by her husband, David Nyman; mother, Norma Dunscomb; son, Nate Nyman, daughter, Traci Stanger; sister, Kim Evitt; and brother, Scott Dunscomb.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Davis, Nate and Tracie when I heard the news I didn't believe it. I am so sorry. Such amazing soul and human. I'm happy to have worked with her for all the years I did. Hugs to you all
Sandra
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results