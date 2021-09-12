Jamie Aileen Nyman

May 27, 1967 - Sept. 7, 2021

Jamie Aileen Nyman, of Kalama, WA, passed away September 7th, 2021. Jamie was born May 27th, 1967 in Ephrata, WA to Bruce and Norma Dunscomb. Jamie attended and graduated from Colville High School in 1985. Shortly after graduation, Jamie moved to Longview, WA where she met her husband David Nyman. Jamie and David were married October 3rd, 1988. They had two children together, Nate and Traci. Jamie dedicated her life to her family. She loved to read, travel, and cuddle with her cats Maxx and Lily. Jamie is survived by her husband, David Nyman; mother, Norma Dunscomb; son, Nate Nyman, daughter, Traci Stanger; sister, Kim Evitt; and brother, Scott Dunscomb.