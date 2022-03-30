Jane Sue Letteer

July 4, 1955 - March 18, 2022

Jane S. (Dills) Letteer (age 66) passed away on the morning of March 18, 2022, with the love of her life at her side in the Hospice Care Center.

She was born July 4th, 1955, in Arlington Washington, the daughter of Hareld Dills and the late Linda Nations. Jane Graduated from Quinault High School in 1974. She married Bill Letteer on December 7th, 1974, then settled in Kelso, Washington.

Jane and Bill did everything together. They traveled to Lake Havasu Arizona, Mississippi, and Hawaii. Not to mention random road trips that ended wherever the car took them. But they never missed their grandchildrens' sporting events. You always knew when Jane was in the stands, because her hoot was the loudest and the most appreciated. She always knew how to get the players going.

Jane worked 10 years for Standard Distributing and spent her last 17 years as a travel agent. But Jane's real life's-work was loving each and every person she came in contact with. She made friends with everyone she met and had the biggest heart of anyone!

She was a loyal member of the Chehalis Eagles and the Kelso Elks. She was a Preceptor Gamma Sorority Sisters, Lady of the Elks. She loved bowling, darts and playing pool.

Jane is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lou Nations, and sister Nancy Ann Wheaton.

In addition to her devoted husband Bill Letteer, Jane is survived by her son Tim (Mindy) Letteer of Kelso, and daughter Tina Letteer (JR Roe) of Longview. Her grandchildren include Shelby Worth, Colby Worth, Hunter Letteer and Jestin Letteer. Her surviving family also includes her father Hareld (Janet) Dills; brother Wayne Nations; sister Kris Ritchey; and mother-in-law Donna Letteer. Not to mention her many nieces and nephews!

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kelso Elks on Saturday, April 2nd, starting at 11:00am. Please feel free to bring a side dish and flower or plant for her children to plant, in loving memory of Jane.

Join us as we stroll down memory lane and honor our beloved Jane. We all know that she's in Heaven chatting with everyone and will be rooting for the grandkids during their upcoming sports season.

We miss you, Jane!