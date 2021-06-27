Jane Lynn Miller Schaaf

December 11, 1942 - June 19, 2021

Jane was born December 11, 1942 in Bozeman, Mont., to Harry Andrew and Edna Mae Miller. They owned Millers Jewelry, and they both worked very hard to make it successful.

Jane received her BS in home economics at Montana State University in 1966. She then completed her teaching requirements at the University of Wyoming and Montana State University in 1968. Jane received her MS in Family Economics and Consumer Education in 1973 from Kansas State University. She also took many courses at Lower Columbia College when she moved to Longview, Wash.

After college, Jane taught high school home economics in Lovell, Wyo., and Roseville, Kans. Jane taught Home Extension Agents in Kansas and Washington. She was also an instructor at Lower Columbia College in a variety of subjects.

Jane married Joel Schaaf in 1967, although they divorced many years later.

After Jane moved to Longview, she began pursuing her other passion, liberal activism. She was born, it seems, with a constant desire to look out for people less fortunate than herself. Each step of her life seemed to reinforce this. While in Kansas, she lived in a mixed community, and this experience opened her eyes to the realities of discrimination. Jane realized that the best way to help was to elect officials at all levels of government with liberal, humanitarian platforms. Hence, she worked on many election campaigns, organizing, raising funds and making phone calls. She also spent hundreds of hours over the years volunteering with the National Organization for Women because she strongly believed in their work pushing for a broad range of women's rights issues. Jane had quite proudly embraced the role of a "blazing liberal" throughout her life.

Jane's parent's preceded her in death, as did her beloved brother, Don Harry Miller.