Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janie Renee Hughes
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Janie Renee Hughes

Nov. 9, 1955 - Sept. 3, 2021

Janie Renee Hughes, 65, died at home in Longview on Friday, Sept. 3 after a long battle with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia.

She was an only child born and raised in Longview by her parents Eddie and Opal Huber. Growing up she took tap and jazz, played clarinet in the school band, and was a proud RAL Lumberjack. She worked as a bookkeeper for a number of local businesses including Superior Tire, Napa, and Caffall Bros. For 14 years, she served as the Transit Clerk for the City of Longview bus service.

Janie married Tom Hughes in 1990 at the Rutherglen Mansion, and together they raised two boys and a girl. Janie was a huge dog person, with her last faithful companion being her grand dog Sydney. Hallmark was her favorite tv channel, and she was known for sending cards for every occasion. Her true passion was travel, and she enjoyed many adventures over the years including cruises, Niagara Falls, New England fall foliage, Alaska, Yellowstone and so much more. She didn't think of herself as crafty, but she took tons of photos to create scrapbooks–capturing years of treasured memories. She loved planning family get togethers–whether a milestone birthday, graduation or a family BBQ–and Christmas was something she talked about and planned for all year long.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 31 years, Tom; children Thom & fiancée Shyann, Ryan, and Angie; grandchildren Tommy and Lydia. She is preceded in death by her parents, aunts & uncles, and several cousins whom she was close with.

Due to the COVID delta variant, the family will hold a celebration of life reception at a later date TBD. Donations can be made to PeaceHealth Hospice. Thank you to those who loved Janie and were part of her life.

We will miss her beyond words but know that she is reunited with many loved ones she has missed for so long.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Oh how I will miss Janie! She was so passionate about how she loved and cared for those around her. She didn't mind stating her opinion if she thought someone was doing something wrong or hurtfull. There were countless times that she stood behind me and cheered me on, Janie made me believe in myself when I was at my lowest. She always had a six-sense with me, knowing Just when to check in on me when I felt my lowest. I will miss her sharp witted sense of humor and her everlasting patience with my brother Tommy, lol! I will miss all the future holidays that we would have shared. Janie had a knack for picking out the most perfect gifts. I know that she must have been planning all year long. R.I.P. Sweet lady until we meet again!
Tami Reynoldson
September 13, 2021
My condolences to the family
Kathy Herlocker
September 8, 2021
My condolences to Janie´s family. I had the pleasure of coming to know Janie from working with her at Transit. I enjoyed time spent with her through out the work day. She spoke of her family and fur babies quite often. My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Yvette Davis
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results