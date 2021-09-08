Janie Renee Hughes

Nov. 9, 1955 - Sept. 3, 2021

Janie Renee Hughes, 65, died at home in Longview on Friday, Sept. 3 after a long battle with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia.

She was an only child born and raised in Longview by her parents Eddie and Opal Huber. Growing up she took tap and jazz, played clarinet in the school band, and was a proud RAL Lumberjack. She worked as a bookkeeper for a number of local businesses including Superior Tire, Napa, and Caffall Bros. For 14 years, she served as the Transit Clerk for the City of Longview bus service.

Janie married Tom Hughes in 1990 at the Rutherglen Mansion, and together they raised two boys and a girl. Janie was a huge dog person, with her last faithful companion being her grand dog Sydney. Hallmark was her favorite tv channel, and she was known for sending cards for every occasion. Her true passion was travel, and she enjoyed many adventures over the years including cruises, Niagara Falls, New England fall foliage, Alaska, Yellowstone and so much more. She didn't think of herself as crafty, but she took tons of photos to create scrapbooks–capturing years of treasured memories. She loved planning family get togethers–whether a milestone birthday, graduation or a family BBQ–and Christmas was something she talked about and planned for all year long.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 31 years, Tom; children Thom & fiancée Shyann, Ryan, and Angie; grandchildren Tommy and Lydia. She is preceded in death by her parents, aunts & uncles, and several cousins whom she was close with.

Due to the COVID delta variant, the family will hold a celebration of life reception at a later date TBD. Donations can be made to PeaceHealth Hospice. Thank you to those who loved Janie and were part of her life.

We will miss her beyond words but know that she is reunited with many loved ones she has missed for so long.