Jeanette Combs
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Jeanette May Combs

June 22, 1921 - Dec. 19, 2021

Jeanette May Combs passed away at the age of 100 on December 19, 2021. She was born June 22, 1921 in Antelope Valley, South Dakota to Frank Otto Gottlieb Littke and Emma Lena (Frantz) Littke. Her family including three brothers and a sister resided in Merrill, WI and Eagle Butte, S.D. until moving to Midland, OR in 1932. Their family settled on a farm in Mayger, OR where Jeanette was a 1939 Clatskanie High School graduate. Jeanette married Wesley Glen Combs from Delena, OR in 1941 living first in Longview before settling in Rainier, OR where they raised their two daughters Caroll Marie and Betty Jean. Jeanette and Wesley moved back to Longview in 1986 and she enjoyed the care of family and staff at A Time Honored Adult Family Home these last five years.

Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and also known as "the pie lady" for her many years baking pies for several Rainier restaurants. She was a life-long volunteer known well for her sense of humor at the Rainier Senior Center, The Friendly Guild, and Rainier schools enjoying many different crafts.

She is survived by her sister Eunice Chase, her two daughters Caroll Marie Belew (Barry) and Betty Jean Balkan, four grandchildren: Shelley Balkan-Mez (Hans-Christian), Tony Balkan (Ari), Corey Balkan (Julie) and Daniel Pendleton, and seven great-grandchildren: Natalie, Alex, Leah, Christian, Emma, Macie and Kelcie. She was proceeded in death by her husband Wesley in 1997, three brothers: Milton Henry, Clifford Adolf, and Darrell Frank, and her granddaughter Amanda Suzanne.

At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park where she will be reunited with her husband. Remembrances may be sent to Community Home Health & Hospice, the Alzheimer's Association, or Rainier Senior Center.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeanette was the fist person to move into Monticello Park! She had so many stories to share. I am so happy to have had her as a friend and neighbor. My love and prayers to Betty and Family. Carol Ray
Carol Ray
Friend
January 2, 2022
I made Jeanette´s acquaintance in 2002, while she was a Resident @ Monticello Park Retirement & Assisted Living Community. She was a vibrant & active lady. Always ready to help. We shared many wonderful experiences during the 6 years I was the primary Driver for the facilities Resident Bus, I considered her a friend. Whatever she was doing she chose to do it well. My condolences to her entire family.
Patricia Harper
Friend
December 27, 2021
