Jeanne Marie Eslick
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Jeanne Marie Eslick

May 28, 1947 - December 11, 2020

Jeanne Marie Eslick, 73, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on December 11, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1947 in Longview, Wash., to Gene and Mavis Kinch.

Jeanne graduated from RA Long High School in 1965. She married Jon Eslick in 1966. She resided in the local area for 73 years.

At one time, Jeanne and her husband owned the Pastime tavern in Castle Rock. She was a Cafeteria Manager at Mark Morris High School before retiring in 2008.

Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her children and grand children. She enjoyed being with people and was outgoing in everything she did. She loved to cook and bake.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jon Eslick; her mother, Mavis Kinch; a brother, Gary (Mimi) Kinch; three sons, Brian, Barry and Scott Eslick; two grand daughters, one grandson, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Kinch.

Memorial contributions can be made to Longview Humane Society. At her request, there will be no service.


Published by The Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
7 Entries
So sorry to hear such a great person is gone, she will be missed.
Crash
December 27, 2020
So sorry John. May you find some peace knowing a person from childhood wishes you and the family heart felt condolences.
Darliss LaPlante Engelking
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry to read about Jeanne...I worked with her for many yrs. She was such a bubbly, fun person! May she be at peace now!
Janice Fisher
December 18, 2020
so sorry to hear this sad news. All our best to you and your family. So sorry Jon.
Joe and Claudette
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Jon Sincerely, Dave Williams M/M class of '66
David Williams
December 18, 2020
As one who grew up in Ostrander and knew the family well may I offer my simpathy to the family. Been a long time Gary but I still think of you as a friend and I am sorry to hear about Jeanne. Dale
Dale Davis
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Jeanne was a very special woman who made my days brighter when I worked with her! I´m saddened to learn that she is gone from this world. She was one of a kind and she will be missed by many.
Tira
December 18, 2020
