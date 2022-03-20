Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeralyn Cabral
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
12:00p.m.
Brookhollow Estates, Club House
Send Flowers

Jeralyn Ann (White) Cabral

Oct. 17, 1952 - Feb. 24, 2022

Jeralyn was born in Hanford, CA to Jeral Ray and Evelyn (Scherf) White. She went to Delta View Elementary School graduating from Hanford High School in 1970, Hanford CA. She met her husband Gerald Lee Cabral while in school. They married October 2, 1971, moving to Longview in 1973. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in October. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Gerald (11/21/21).

She is survived by their son Jason Cabral of Longview; sisters: Carolyn Gonzales Cook, Lake Stevens,WA, Patricia McGrew Shupe, Twin Falls, ID, Sheryl McGrew Reynolds, Nasselle, WA and 10 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at noon at the Brookhollow Estates, Club House, 2500 Allen St, Kelso, WA 98626.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Brookhollow Estates, Club House
2500 Allen St, Kelso, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.