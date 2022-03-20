Jeralyn Ann (White) Cabral

Oct. 17, 1952 - Feb. 24, 2022

Jeralyn was born in Hanford, CA to Jeral Ray and Evelyn (Scherf) White. She went to Delta View Elementary School graduating from Hanford High School in 1970, Hanford CA. She met her husband Gerald Lee Cabral while in school. They married October 2, 1971, moving to Longview in 1973. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in October. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Gerald (11/21/21).

She is survived by their son Jason Cabral of Longview; sisters: Carolyn Gonzales Cook, Lake Stevens,WA, Patricia McGrew Shupe, Twin Falls, ID, Sheryl McGrew Reynolds, Nasselle, WA and 10 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at noon at the Brookhollow Estates, Club House, 2500 Allen St, Kelso, WA 98626.