Jerrold Wright Ross

November 17, 1943 - June 1, 2021

Jerrold Wright Ross died at his home in Kalama, Wash., on June 1, 2021. Jerrold, or Jerry as he was known to his friends and family, was born Nov. 17, 1943 to Jowell and Tommie Ross in Portland, Ore. He was the oldest of the couple's two children, being just over a year older than his sister, Cheryl.

Jerry spent the earliest years of his life in the now extinct city of Vanport, as his parents worked in Portland's shipyards during World War II. After the war, Jerry's family moved to Colton, Oregon and then to Ladd's Addition in Portland. Jerry went to Washington High School, where he served as editor of the high school newspaper. He was particularly proud to have had the opportunity to interview Nobel award winning scientist Linus Pauling in this role.

Jerry studied at Pacific University and eventually graduated from Portland State University. He worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America for 11 years. During this time, he met and married fellow Portland native Teresa Le'Nae Glenn. The two wed at St. Ignatius Church in Southeast Portland October 7,1972.

Jerry and Le'Nae welcomed four children into the world. They settled down in Southwest Washington, where Jerry was deeply involved with the Knights of Columbus, local pro-life advocacy, several Catholic Churches and many other organizations. He worked as a State Farm Insurance agent for 18 years before retiring. He and Le'Nae spent the last two decades living in Kalama, Wash.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Teresa Le'Nae Ross; his four children and their spouses Jowell (Christine), Donald (Kathy), Steven (Mandy) and Sarah (Peter); sister Cheryl; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Ridgefield, WA on June 9 at 11 a.m.