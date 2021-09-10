Jerry Jay Lunsford

July 17, 1970 - Sept. 6, 2021

Jerry Lunsford, age 51, passed away Monday September 6, 2021 at Peace health St. John's Medical Center in Longview, WA. He was born in 1970 in Eugene, OR to Garry Hugh Lunsford and Constance Gail Brown, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his fiancè Velia Barreras, 2 children Jerry H. Lunsford, 15, daughter Reyna Gail Corrine Lunsford, 7, as well as his sister Karen and brothers James and Ryan.

Jerry grew up in the states of Oregon and Washington. He played semi-pro football and was a die hard fan of the NY Giants and has always loved the outdoors. He was requested to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.