Jessi Mae Flagg

Jan. 20, 1960 - Sept. 6, 2021

Celebrating the life of Jessie Mae Flagg who passed away unexpectedly on September 6th at her home in Kelso, WA.

Jessi was the loving wife of 38 years to John E. Flagg and caring mother of John J. Flagg. Born to Everett and Nancy Steele in Castle Rock, Jessie graduated from Toutle Lake High School and lived in the Kelso area her entire life.

Jessi was a woman of many trades during her working years. She graduated from cosmetology school and began her career practicing on her husband and sisters when big perms were popular. Her hairdressing skills proved invaluable as she went to homes of elderly ladies and gave them haircuts and styles when they could not leave their homes. She was especially kind assisting her mother-in-law Miriam Flagg maintain a stylish look when she was having cancer treatments. Jessi changed careers and became the Marketing Director for Cowlitz County Title in Longview, which was one of her favorite jobs. Through this job she made many friends in the community and she would run in to someone she knew no matter where she went. When Jessi decided she wanted to work less and play more, she took a job serving lunches at Kelso High School. She was the poster child for "no kid goes hungry on Jessi's watch". She was an outgoing, kind-hearted, generous person and went out of her way to make sure everyone felt welcome. She loved animals especially her labs Mick and Kahlua. Jessi enjoyed spending time boating on the Columbia River, traveling to Spokane, Las Vegas, Arizona, and Hawaii. For fun, Jessi rode horses, played cards, and spent time with family; especially with her sweet granddaughter, Nora. John and Jessi never missed a family event or celebration for any family member. Jessi loved shopping and was not afraid to experiment with different styles, especially if there were sparkles involved! She enjoyed hosting gatherings of friends and family and everyone she loved felt it greatly.

Jessi is survived by her husband John of 38 years; son John (Kathy), granddaughter Nora, of Vancouver; sister Melinda (Jeff) Hansen, brother Bob (Shelly) Steele, of Castle Rock; sisters (in-law), Karen (Rich) Fulmer, Vicki Erbes, Cindy (Gary) Stecher and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

Jessi's memorial service will be Thursday, September 16th at 11:00am at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cowlitz County Humane Society.