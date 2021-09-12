Menu
Jessi Mae Flagg
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Jessi Mae Flagg

Jan. 20, 1960 - Sept. 6, 2021

Celebrating the life of Jessie Mae Flagg who passed away unexpectedly on September 6th at her home in Kelso, WA.

Jessi was the loving wife of 38 years to John E. Flagg and caring mother of John J. Flagg. Born to Everett and Nancy Steele in Castle Rock, Jessie graduated from Toutle Lake High School and lived in the Kelso area her entire life.

Jessi was a woman of many trades during her working years. She graduated from cosmetology school and began her career practicing on her husband and sisters when big perms were popular. Her hairdressing skills proved invaluable as she went to homes of elderly ladies and gave them haircuts and styles when they could not leave their homes. She was especially kind assisting her mother-in-law Miriam Flagg maintain a stylish look when she was having cancer treatments. Jessi changed careers and became the Marketing Director for Cowlitz County Title in Longview, which was one of her favorite jobs. Through this job she made many friends in the community and she would run in to someone she knew no matter where she went. When Jessi decided she wanted to work less and play more, she took a job serving lunches at Kelso High School. She was the poster child for "no kid goes hungry on Jessi's watch". She was an outgoing, kind-hearted, generous person and went out of her way to make sure everyone felt welcome. She loved animals especially her labs Mick and Kahlua. Jessi enjoyed spending time boating on the Columbia River, traveling to Spokane, Las Vegas, Arizona, and Hawaii. For fun, Jessi rode horses, played cards, and spent time with family; especially with her sweet granddaughter, Nora. John and Jessi never missed a family event or celebration for any family member. Jessi loved shopping and was not afraid to experiment with different styles, especially if there were sparkles involved! She enjoyed hosting gatherings of friends and family and everyone she loved felt it greatly.

Jessi is survived by her husband John of 38 years; son John (Kathy), granddaughter Nora, of Vancouver; sister Melinda (Jeff) Hansen, brother Bob (Shelly) Steele, of Castle Rock; sisters (in-law), Karen (Rich) Fulmer, Vicki Erbes, Cindy (Gary) Stecher and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

Jessi's memorial service will be Thursday, September 16th at 11:00am at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cowlitz County Humane Society.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was shocked when I learned of Jessie´s passing... What a character she was...never had a conversation with her that I did not hear about John and Little John.. She loved her guys Thoughts and prayers to the family, I know she will be missed.
Gwynn Krey
Friend
September 17, 2021
Big John, there are no words to ease your loss. She was something special!! Love and light!
Red
September 16, 2021
We have no words, our sincere condolences to your family. Jessie was a kind beautiful sole inside and out.sending our love.
Tim & Teresa Roeder
Friend
September 16, 2021
Condolences to the family. Jessi was a beautiful soul
Lynn
September 15, 2021
Our hearts go out to you, John, and your family. We loved Jessi and she will be missed. I can still hear her saying, " Oh Susie" !!! May she Rest In Peace!
Kelly and Sue McDonald
Friend
September 12, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear of Jessi passing. We met in Cosmetology school and though we hadn´t seen each other often, Jessi was always fun to visit with when we would bump into one another in town. She always had a bright smile and a cheerful disposition. She was so proud of her son and beautiful little granddaughter. My sincere condolences to the family.
Kelly Fleming-Reid
School
September 12, 2021
My favorite memory is of her smile which she wore often. She always made my wife and I welcome. We extend our condolences to all her family.
Rich and Marcia Ryan
Friend
September 12, 2021
I was very sad to hear of Jessi's passing. She was such a kind soul. She was also FUN to work with. I always enjoyed her walking through the door. When her granddaughter was born she was so excited and proud. This little girl completed her life and she loved her and the rest of her family dearly. My deepest condolences to her family. She loved you all so very much. RIP dear Jessi.
janice kelly
September 12, 2021
I am so shocked and saddened hearing of Jessie´s passing. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I worked with Jessie at the title company for years and she was quite a spitfire!!
Laura Bradbury
September 12, 2021
John & family, Please accept our deepest sympathy. We were so sad to hear of Jessi´s passing. She had a beautiful smile & a laugh that could light up the room. You all are in our thoughts & prayers. Larry & Nancy Marko
Larry & Nancy Marko
Friend
September 12, 2021
