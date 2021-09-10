Jill Anna Lindsey (Lee)

Mar. 13, 1953 - Aug. 27, 2021

Jill Anna Lindsey (Lee), 68, of Longview, WA passed away August 27th 2021 after a brief battle with pneumonia. Jill (Suzy) was born on March 13th, 1953 in Tacoma, WA to Gloria Ann Huckaba Lee and Clifford Flave Lee Jr.

She attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma and graduated in 1971. Jill is survived by her husband Jeffrey David Lindsey of Longview, sister Shawn Lee Payne of Wenatchee, daughters Breanna Lee Sides (McCabe) of Salem, Jordgeanna Marie Moxley of Longview, Norlyn Louise Moxley of Longview, her new son in law Timothy James McCabe of Salem and grandchildren: Brooklyn, Dailynn, Loki and Josiah. Jill was preceded in death by her parents Gloria and Clifford and by her sisters Jaclyn (Jackie) Lee Clark of Shelton and Pauline Kay (KK) Graves of Tacoma. Jill was a long term resident of Tacoma where she was a supervisor at Pedersons for many years until their closure. In 1999 Jill moved with her family down to Kelso where she became the swing shift supervisor for Foster Farms. After more than 30 years she retired leaving behind an incredible and loving work crew who often reffered to her as the The Queen. During her years in Kelso, Jill was also the co owner of Moxley Express on Westside HWY, the Coffee Lady at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice, the Moxley Express Coffee truck and a few ice cream trucks. Jill was most known for her time running the Coffee truck at the Kelso Bridge Market and the Coffee Lady stand with her daughter Breanna during these years. After retirement Jill often spent her time with her church family at Calvary cooking for events, volunteering within the community and helping out with the church's Trader Joe's donations. Jill and her husband Jeff were avid beach goers and loved long walks on the beach at Moclips collecting sand dollars and taking roadtrips. Jill will be most remembered for her caring personality, deep love for her friends and family and of her love of God. Services will be held in Kelso at Calvary Church on Monday August 13th at 6pm.