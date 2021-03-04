Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jillette Heartley Lorber
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021

Jillette Heartley Lorber

February 4, 1974 - February 17, 2021.

Jillette was born February 4,1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Douglas and Bonnie (Clayton)Heartley. She passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021 from a brain aneurysm.

She graduated from R.A. Long in 1992. She was employed at Comfort Inn and had a house cleaning business.

She married Jason Lorber in 2011 and together had a son, Jeremiah. She was strong willed, but also kind, hard working and thoughtful.

She is survived by her husband, son, parents, brothers Jason (Monique) in Herriman, Utah and Brian, in Longview. A nephew, Damian (Crystal), a great niece, Sage and a large extended family and many friends.

No service will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidspace, 2145 Tibbetts Drive, Longview, WA 98632.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jillette was my wife and the mother of my son. She was my best friend, I will forever love and miss her. "Lil" Bit as I called her was my favorite person and no one can take her place. My son and I will miss her.
Jason Lorber
March 2, 2022
I knew Jillette for 10 years she worked for me at the Comfort Inn best housekeeper I've ever had, she will b hard to replace. She was an awesome person, a great friend in every way. Our family will miss her forever. Our prayers go out to your entire family. I was blessed to have her in my life. RIP.
Sarah Welsh
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results