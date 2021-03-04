Jillette Heartley Lorber

February 4, 1974 - February 17, 2021.

Jillette was born February 4,1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Douglas and Bonnie (Clayton)Heartley. She passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021 from a brain aneurysm.

She graduated from R.A. Long in 1992. She was employed at Comfort Inn and had a house cleaning business.

She married Jason Lorber in 2011 and together had a son, Jeremiah. She was strong willed, but also kind, hard working and thoughtful.

She is survived by her husband, son, parents, brothers Jason (Monique) in Herriman, Utah and Brian, in Longview. A nephew, Damian (Crystal), a great niece, Sage and a large extended family and many friends.

No service will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidspace, 2145 Tibbetts Drive, Longview, WA 98632.