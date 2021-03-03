Joan Ernestine Simpson Francisco

July 18, 1930 - February 24, 2021

Joan Ernestine Simpson Francisco passed peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2021 after a short illness. She was 90 years old. Joan was born in Chicago, Illinois to Olive Anderson (Haefner) and Ernest Simpson. She grew up in the Sacramento, California area and attended college at Union Pacific Academy. Her grandparents, George and Amy Simpson, would have a major impact on her life. Joan worked at Pacific Northwest Bell in Longview, Washington for many years. She enjoyed friendships with all her co-workers and maintained those friendships for many years after retirement. She loved the beach and especially enjoying trips to the Oregon Coast with family. She also loved Maui and was known to enjoy a good Mai Tai with her daughters while sitting in the warm breezes. She could be found most evenings, later in life, watching Jeopardy while crocheting. She was a Rummikub and Scrabble master and knew how to play a good hand of cards.

Joan is survived by her daughters Tamara Norton and Breta (Greig) Grumbois, grandchildren Mitchell (Alison) Norton, Tori Norton, Alex (Joel) Cappa, Alicia Grumbois, and Adri (Derek) Baker, three great grandchildren; Sawyer, Thatcher and Benny, as well as two brothers Darryl and Dennis (Nancy) Haefner.

Sadly, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Morgan.

Joan was generous and compassionate, silently giving to many charities. She was very proud of all her family. At her request there will not be a service, her family will be taking her back to the shores of Maui at some point in the future.

Her family would like to thank Jennifer and staff at Angel View as well as Community Hospice for their kindness and help during the last few weeks of her life.

Although Heaven is rejoicing that their daughter Joan is home, we will miss you grandma.