Joan LeMieux

February 11, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Joan LeMieux, former Cowlitz County Commissioner and long time Mark Morris High School English teacher, passed away in Anacortes, Wash., on December 10. Joan was 87 years old.

Joan LeMieux was born in Kansas City to Esther Lyons. As a young child Esther and Joan lived in a small cabin along the Bitterroot River in Missoula Mont. The two eventually moved to Spokane Wash., where she graduated high school.

While attending Eastern Washington State College, Joan met and married Jim LeMieux of Spokane. Both earned their degrees in Education. With their first child, Kathryn in tow the three traveled to a remote native village in Alaska and taught school for two years. Expecting their second child, Jim, they returned to Washington settling in Clear Lake where both Jim and third child, Mike were born. They decided to buy a farm above Clear Lake and both taught in Sedro-Woolley and Mt Vernon, Wash.

The family moved to Longview, Wash., when Jim was offered a teaching position at Lower Columbia College. Joan was soon offered a position at Mark Morris High School where she became chair of the English Department and teacher. Joan was greatly loved by her students because of her high spirited attitude and care to assure that every student achieved their best. Both Joan and Jim were involved with their family, spending summers on their property on Waldron Island, summer boating trips on the Columbia River and many ski trips.

After her husband's death in 1983, Joan ran successfully for Cowlitz County Commissioner and served two terms. She later married Jim Ylvisaker of Portland in 1994. Jim, an avid pilot, died in 2004.

Joan loved writing and poetry, writing a book on boating the Columbia and Snake Rivers and a book of her poetry. She belonged to many local organizations and helped organize a community garden.

Joan is survived by her children, Kathryn of Tomales, Cali., Jim of Guemes Island, Wash., Mike of Novato, Cali., and Waldron Is. Wash., three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial plaque will be placed in Joan and Jim LeMieux's memory at Longview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services will be private.