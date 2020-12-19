Menu
Joan LeMieux
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Joan LeMieux

February 11, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Joan LeMieux, former Cowlitz County Commissioner and long time Mark Morris High School English teacher, passed away in Anacortes, Wash., on December 10. Joan was 87 years old.

Joan LeMieux was born in Kansas City to Esther Lyons. As a young child Esther and Joan lived in a small cabin along the Bitterroot River in Missoula Mont. The two eventually moved to Spokane Wash., where she graduated high school.

While attending Eastern Washington State College, Joan met and married Jim LeMieux of Spokane. Both earned their degrees in Education. With their first child, Kathryn in tow the three traveled to a remote native village in Alaska and taught school for two years. Expecting their second child, Jim, they returned to Washington settling in Clear Lake where both Jim and third child, Mike were born. They decided to buy a farm above Clear Lake and both taught in Sedro-Woolley and Mt Vernon, Wash.

The family moved to Longview, Wash., when Jim was offered a teaching position at Lower Columbia College. Joan was soon offered a position at Mark Morris High School where she became chair of the English Department and teacher. Joan was greatly loved by her students because of her high spirited attitude and care to assure that every student achieved their best. Both Joan and Jim were involved with their family, spending summers on their property on Waldron Island, summer boating trips on the Columbia River and many ski trips.

After her husband's death in 1983, Joan ran successfully for Cowlitz County Commissioner and served two terms. She later married Jim Ylvisaker of Portland in 1994. Jim, an avid pilot, died in 2004.

Joan loved writing and poetry, writing a book on boating the Columbia and Snake Rivers and a book of her poetry. She belonged to many local organizations and helped organize a community garden.

Joan is survived by her children, Kathryn of Tomales, Cali., Jim of Guemes Island, Wash., Mike of Novato, Cali., and Waldron Is. Wash., three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial plaque will be placed in Joan and Jim LeMieux's memory at Longview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services will be private.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 19, 2020.
11 Entries
Mrs. LeMieux was a teacher not easily forgotten. I still remember her fondly. I hope all your happy memories will ease your loss.
Wanda Barker Salus
December 31, 2020
I worked with Joan closely when she was public relations director at the former St. John´s. I developed a lot of respect for her drive towards women´s rights. She was ahead of her time on many social issues and her influence made a positive difference to many of the programs in the community. A woman I remember with great admiration .
Josie LaRoy
December 30, 2020
Joan and my stepfather, Paul Iddings, were good friends through their varying political involvements. I met Joan a couple times and she was a memorable and warm person. I'm sorry to hear of her passing and send my sympathies to her family.
Noelle Hamilton
December 30, 2020
Joan was a dynamic woman leader. Not only as an English teacher at Mark Morris but also as a county commissioner-only the second woman. She encouraged higher level leadership training but was also instrumental in community change ranging from self help housing to community gardens. I worked with her on several projects-and knew that Joan would get things done. Her vision and leadership is missed
Jennifer Feusner Leach
December 26, 2020
Mrs. LeMieux, Over the years since being your student in 1977 I've thought about you numerous times. If not for you I'd of never went to Western Washington University but rather worked at The Longview Fibre so for helping me make that decision way back then I thank you immensely! Rest in peace, Roger Bell
Roger Bell
December 24, 2020
She was a wonderful teacher.
Janet Van Fossen
December 24, 2020
My condolences to the family. Joan was a woman of quiet force and I so admired her and all her contributions to Cowlitz County. She will be missed.
Kelly Gwinn-Duby
December 20, 2020
Joan, will always remain a bright light in my life.
Heather LaRiviere
December 19, 2020
I had the opportunity to have Mrs Lemieux as an English teacher, and never worked so hard in a high school class. She could bring out the best in her students, a natural mentor. MM class of 72 was lucky to have Mrs Lemieux as one of our class advisors.
Kathy White Orr
December 19, 2020
Joan was always very positive! We enjoyed her sense of humor. She managed a teacher center in Kelso for some years-a great idea lady who lived a full life!
Barbara Clausen
December 19, 2020
Joan was one of my closest friends when I lived in Longview. Intelligent, driven to make area better and not afraid of a challenge
Kathy Reitsch-Haas
December 19, 2020
