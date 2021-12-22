Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joeseph Mustola
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Joseph Henry Mustola

June 2, 1945 - Dec. 2, 2021

Joseph Henry Mustola passed away at Peacehealth Hospital in Longview Wa. December 2, 2021.

He was born June 2, 1945 to Saima and Charles Mustola.

He retired from Wauna Paper mill in 2007. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and working on his property in Mayger with his excavator. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Saima and Charles Mustola, his Step father Al Thompson, sister Joanne Becton and brother Wallace Mustola. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held January 15, 2022 at Apostolic Lutheran Church in Clatskanie Or., at 11am.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Apostolic Lutheran Church
Clatskanie, OR
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.