Joseph Henry Mustola

June 2, 1945 - Dec. 2, 2021

Joseph Henry Mustola passed away at Peacehealth Hospital in Longview Wa. December 2, 2021.

He was born June 2, 1945 to Saima and Charles Mustola.

He retired from Wauna Paper mill in 2007. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and working on his property in Mayger with his excavator. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Saima and Charles Mustola, his Step father Al Thompson, sister Joanne Becton and brother Wallace Mustola. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held January 15, 2022 at Apostolic Lutheran Church in Clatskanie Or., at 11am.