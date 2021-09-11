John Moore

Jul. 30, 1962 - Aug. 26, 2021

With heavy hearts the family of John Moore has lost an awesome son, husband, brother, father, papa, uncle and nephew. John passed peacefully on August 26 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born July 30, 1962.

John worked for Weyerhauser for 33 years, setting chokers and moved up to a Master log scaler. He loved coaching all sports, the Napavine Tigers, and was a coach for 10 years.

John is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his mom and dad Arlie and Loretta Phillipps, two brothers Garry (Jody) and Scott, and his sister Lisa Hauer (Paul); and his children Mathias (Jaci) Moore, Rachel Searles, Kelly Searles, Amanda Heitz and Hayley (Dustin) Baker. He had 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and awesome cousins. He was loved by many.

The Celebration of Life for John Moore will be Saturday, September 18 at 1:00p.m. at the Napavine Youth Baseball fields. John's request

was to have a potluck and a baseball game.

John's request in lieu of flowers was a donation to the Napavine Youth League in the name of John Moore. A Go Fund Me account is also set up. It is called "John More Memorial Fund...Napavine Youth Baseball.