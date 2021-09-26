Menu
John D. Nelson

John D. Nelson

Nov. 30, 1950 - Aug. 15, 2021

John Dennis Nelson died on August 15, 2021, in Longview, Washington at the age of 70. John was born in Longview, Washington on November 30, 1950. He graduated from Kelso High School and went on to Lower Community College to earn a degree in auto painting. John then married his wife, Sandra, and moved to a farm on Puget Island where they would raise their two daughters. John worked at Cascade Pole and Piling, Reynolds Aluminum, and Elochoman Millwork, but his real love was farming. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener and could fix just about anything!

John was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Nelson. Loving father to Destry Roper (Robert) and Sheena Sanders (Shane). Proud grandpa to Zoe, Greysen, Killian, Sterling and William.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 26, 2021.
