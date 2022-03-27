John Morris Sanders

Oct. 25, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2022

John Morris Sanders passed away on February 1st in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Hazel Young Sanders, and his two sisters, Kathy McCollam and Carole Dennis and his brother LeRoy. John was the second son born to Eric and Rachael Sanders. Beloved father of four: Troy Sanders, Dana Furer, Diane Elbert & Alex Arave. He was a wonderful father and enjoyed spending time with his family, nine grandkids and many great grandkids!

John joined the navy at 17 years old as part of the "Kiddy Cruiser" program, which was available to high school graduates under 18 years old with an obligation to serve until their 21st birthday. He served as a Maintenance Engine Man on the USS Crow and was active from August 31, 1956 through Sept 24, 1959. After his service, he joined Longview Fibre as a welder for the next 35 years. He retired in December of 1999 and enjoyed his retirement in Quartzsite, Arizona for the last 23 years. Throughout his life and in retirement, he enjoyed collecting (pocket watches, coffee tins, old stuff, and more), socializing, cards and gold mining. A memorial luncheon is being planned for July in Rainier, Oregon. Details will be announced in June.