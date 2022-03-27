Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Sanders

John Morris Sanders

Oct. 25, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2022

John Morris Sanders passed away on February 1st in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Hazel Young Sanders, and his two sisters, Kathy McCollam and Carole Dennis and his brother LeRoy. John was the second son born to Eric and Rachael Sanders. Beloved father of four: Troy Sanders, Dana Furer, Diane Elbert & Alex Arave. He was a wonderful father and enjoyed spending time with his family, nine grandkids and many great grandkids!

John joined the navy at 17 years old as part of the "Kiddy Cruiser" program, which was available to high school graduates under 18 years old with an obligation to serve until their 21st birthday. He served as a Maintenance Engine Man on the USS Crow and was active from August 31, 1956 through Sept 24, 1959. After his service, he joined Longview Fibre as a welder for the next 35 years. He retired in December of 1999 and enjoyed his retirement in Quartzsite, Arizona for the last 23 years. Throughout his life and in retirement, he enjoyed collecting (pocket watches, coffee tins, old stuff, and more), socializing, cards and gold mining. A memorial luncheon is being planned for July in Rainier, Oregon. Details will be announced in June.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.