John William Hautala

October 19, 1965 - August 21, 2020

Dr. John William Hautala died unexpectedly in his Olympia, Wash., home on August 21, 2020. John was born in Longview, Wash.,, and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1984 where his love of science convinced him he would become a physician. He fulfilled that dream, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Biology from Pacific Lutheran University before attending medical school at the University of Washington. Thereafter, he specialized in emergency medicine through a residency program in Lansing, Michigan, and has worked as a board-certified emergency physician ever since, the last several years being at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, Wash.

John was a very generous man. He once loaned his private car to the family of one of his patients to go see their loved one being flown to Seattle by Helicopter. John was the "go-to" guy for all things tech support, making house calls to friends and family to troubleshoot their computer problems or treat whatever medical condition occurring so as to save them a trip to the ER. He sutured wounds, splinted limbs, and treated countless infections over the years.

John leaves behind his wife (Sally Hautala, née Park), three children (Carter, Kady, and Sarah), both of his parents (Jim and Marion), two brothers (Jeff and Jason), a niece (Jeanette), his in-laws (Gloria, Wayne, and Terri), a large extended family, and countless friends and co-workers who will surely miss his quick wit.

"Funeral Alternatives" is arranging the burial, but as of now, there are no services planned due to Covid 19. There will be a celebration of life next year when people can again come together and share their memories of John.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Crisis Clinic of Thurston and Mason Counties.