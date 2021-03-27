Menu
Jonah Lee McCarthy

Jonah Lee McCarthy

May 30, 1995 - March 20, 2021

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jonah Lee McCarthy, age 25, passed away on March 20. 2021.

Jonah is survived by his mom Lisa McCarthy and step dad Doug McCarthy, his dad Jeff Nelson. Siblings Zack and Kayla McCarthy, Ashley, Jacob and Emily Nelson. Grandparents Mervyn Wilson, Dennis and Mary McCarthy, Bud and Glenda Duling, and Rose Nelson. Aunts Lily and Linda Wilson, Bernie Hegwine and Tanya Nelson. Uncles Lee Wilson, Dennis McCarthy, and Shane Nelson. Along with many close cousins. Jonah had a special bond with his cousin, Treasure Wilson.

Jonah is preceded in death by his grandma Sau Wilson and his brother Christopher McCarthy.

Those who knew Jonah, even for just a little, knew what a special person he was. He had an energy that with just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life.

This Saturday, March 27, 2021, the family will be doing a balloon release at 4pm at Willow Grove.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for your loss and send our love.
The Wilsons; Dale, Sally and Dana
April 2, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. May God give you comfort and peace through your grief. This is how I remember Jonah always filled with joy, laughter, and a big smile. God bless, hugs Lisa Roberts
Lisa Roberts
March 27, 2021
Breaks my heart I hope your family is doing ok.Any assistance needed were here for you.
James Roberts
March 27, 2021
