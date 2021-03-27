Jonah Lee McCarthy

May 30, 1995 - March 20, 2021

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jonah Lee McCarthy, age 25, passed away on March 20. 2021.

Jonah is survived by his mom Lisa McCarthy and step dad Doug McCarthy, his dad Jeff Nelson. Siblings Zack and Kayla McCarthy, Ashley, Jacob and Emily Nelson. Grandparents Mervyn Wilson, Dennis and Mary McCarthy, Bud and Glenda Duling, and Rose Nelson. Aunts Lily and Linda Wilson, Bernie Hegwine and Tanya Nelson. Uncles Lee Wilson, Dennis McCarthy, and Shane Nelson. Along with many close cousins. Jonah had a special bond with his cousin, Treasure Wilson.

Jonah is preceded in death by his grandma Sau Wilson and his brother Christopher McCarthy.

Those who knew Jonah, even for just a little, knew what a special person he was. He had an energy that with just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life.

This Saturday, March 27, 2021, the family will be doing a balloon release at 4pm at Willow Grove.