Joseph Glenn Hammers

Dec. 21, 1946 - May 14, 2021

Joe passed away at home surrounded by family from congestive heart failure.

Joe was born in McAlester, Oklahoma to William Hammers and Patricia Eves Hammers. He joined the Navy in 1969 and was stationed at Pacific Beach Naval Base, where he met Cheryl (Cherie) Gibson. They married on August 30, 1969 in Ocean Shores, Washington. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Forestry. He worked for Weyerhaeuser until he retired in 2010. He is survived by his wife (Cherie), two sons; Jason (Marjorie) and Chris (Crystal), 7 Grand Children all of Longview, two brothers; Walter (Rita) and Jim (Theresa) Hammers and a Brother-in-law Randy Gibson (Becky Rider).

A celebration of life for Joe will be held on October 9, 2021 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range.

1000 Toutle Park Road

Castle Rock, WA 98611

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to PeaceHealth Home Hospice; they were amazing to Joe and the family in their time of need.