Joseph John Stefanik

January 12, 1943 - November 24, 2020

Joseph Stefanik passed away November 24, 2020 at his home in Longview, Wash. He was born January 12, 1943 to Joseph M & Emma L. Stefanik in Hazleton, Penn. Joseph attended and graduated Joseph's Catholic University and received a Business degree in Philadelphia, Penn. In 1977 Joseph moved to Longview, Wash. In 1983, he married his wife, Ardella (Faul) Brown.

Joseph entered the U.S. Air Force and served as a supply officer both in the US and in Europe. Those 10 years served were during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany, Thailand and Texas. Joseph was an Honorable Discharge, and a Captain. He worked in the Warehouse of Bobs Merchandise, IDS Financial, Steelscape, BJ Wholesales in Penn., and logistics at Raytheon, he retired in July of 2006. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph enjoyed the Daily Mass Sacristan at St. Rose Catholic Church, reading, cooking, praying, watching sports, especially his beloved PA Phillies, Flyers, 76ers and Eagles. He kept tabs on his alma mater St. Joseph's Hawks basketball team. He was a kind and generous man, he loved to feed his family. Joseph was intelligent and patient, quick to smile and make others laugh, forever faithful and forgiving. He tended his raised garden bed. Joseph followed the five P's "Proper, Planning, Prevents, Poor, Performance".

Joseph is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ardella (Faul) Brown, brothers Edward Stefanik, and Thomas Stefanik, daughter, Kara (Mike) Metzger, step-daughter Teresa (Chris) Cucchiara, step-sons Joe (Lisa) Brown, Jerry (Kim) Brown, Terry (Jori) Brown, daughter -in-law Erin Stefanik, grandsons Nathan Metzger, Joseph T. Stefanik, and granddaughter Samantha G. Stefanik. With his marriage to Ardella he inherited six brother-in-laws and spouses, four sister-in-laws and spouses, nine grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephew-in-laws.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph M. and Emma Stefanik, son Joseph M. Stefanik and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Rose School, and Shriners Hospital for Children.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Rose Catholic Church for immediate family on December 2, 2020, officiated by Father Bryan Ochs.