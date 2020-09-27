Judith 'Judi' Ann (Weber) Cram

June 7, 1953 - September 3, 2020

Judith Ann Cram of Yuma, Ariz., passed away at home at the age of 67 and moved to her home in heaven. She went to be with Jesus and her loved ones who had passed on before her.

Judi was born to Julius and June Weber on June 7, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She attended Park View Grade School, Bridge Street Junior High, and was in the 1971 graduating class of Triadelphia High School in Wheeling. Judi was a Certified Nursing Assistant and loved caring for Geriatric people.

Judi met her first husband, Edmond Raymond, in Southern California, and they had one daughter, Heather Raymond, who preceded her in death. Judi and Ed divorced. Judi later married James W Cram February 21, 1996 who preceded her in death. Judi and Jim loved traveling and just being together.

Judi's parents, Julius and June, and Jim's parents (Herb and Pearl Cram) preceded her in death. Judi's sisters-in-law, Verna Cram and Bonnie Miner preceded her in death. Two of Jim's children, Arthor and Jonathan preceded both Jim and Judi in death. Jim had seven biological siblings and 114 foster siblings.

Judi is survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda-Jean Bird, Richard Cram, Chet Cram, Robert Miner, Tammie (Don) Davis, Paula Morrehead, Michelle (Terry) Flanagan.

Judi is survived by her stepchildren and step-grandchildren James (Ella) Cram, Tapanga, Zander, and Phoebe Cram, Sarah (Nate) Ayers, Keian Randall and Rayana Randall, Emma (Les) Wirkkala, Tater Leppert, Alishia Cram, Alisabeth Starks and Kelidon Jackson.

Finally, Judi is survived by her beloved brother, David (Carol) Weber and sisters, Donna Weber (Phil) Jones and Linda Weber (James) Meskew. Judi is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who are scattered across the country.

Judi will be remembered by her love of cats, especially her last special cat, "Baby," as well as her humor and her love of westerns, "Bonanza" in particular. She will be remembered by her loved ones as being exceptionally independent and self-reliant. Judi will be greatly missed.

Contributions in Judi's name may be made to your local animal shelter.