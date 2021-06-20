Menu
Julie Ledgett
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Julie Ledgett

May 18, 1958 - May 10, 2021

Celebration of Life

Please help us celebrate Julie at the AWPPW Hall located at 724 15th Ave, on June 25, 2021 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
AWPPW Hall
724 15th Ave, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was always good to me and I will always love her. Her and Randy ( my brother) were close friends.
Karen Angelo - Wallin
Friend
June 25, 2021
Prayers for her mom Jean and the family. May you know God´s comfort and peace. Julie is a thread in my life´s tapestry. We grew up in same neighborhood. She was good friends with others in family, like Randy and Lessie ( who have both recently passed away too) . A couple memories: her dad drove Julie, me, Randy and Lessie up to Toutle river and dropped us off to camp by ourselves for couple days! I have a couple pictures somewhere. The other, when I got married, Julie gave me a framed wall Jesus picture ( from her moms antique shop) ` His hand touching his heart´. I accepted Christ as a kid, but committed my life to Him just before I got married. I didn´t think she knew that yet- but the picture meant a lot all these years. PEACE Julie!
Jodi
Friend
June 25, 2021
