Prayers for her mom Jean and the family. May you know God´s comfort and peace. Julie is a thread in my life´s tapestry. We grew up in same neighborhood. She was good friends with others in family, like Randy and Lessie ( who have both recently passed away too) . A couple memories: her dad drove Julie, me, Randy and Lessie up to Toutle river and dropped us off to camp by ourselves for couple days! I have a couple pictures somewhere. The other, when I got married, Julie gave me a framed wall Jesus picture ( from her moms antique shop) ` His hand touching his heart´. I accepted Christ as a kid, but committed my life to Him just before I got married. I didn´t think she knew that yet- but the picture meant a lot all these years. PEACE Julie!

Jodi Friend June 25, 2021