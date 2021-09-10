Julie Ann Moulton

Jan. 24, 1964 - June 17, 2021

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, Julie, dedicated mother of three children and seven grandchildren, passed away at the age of 57.

Julie was born on January 24,1964 in Longview, WA to Chuck Dahlquist and Karen Nelson. She graduated from RA Long High School in 1983 and Centralia College in 2006 with an AA degree in Liberal Arts. On June 20,1986, she married Michael Moulton. They raised two sons, Jeffrey and Steven and a daughter, Molly.

Julie was a very dependable and hardworking person. She spent 40 years of her life providing customer service to many people. Her last place of employment was IGA in Packwood, WA, where newfound coworkers and management were very kind and supportive of her.

With limited free time, Julie enjoyed camping (hubby did the cooking), singing along to music and going to the casino. She relished her moments with her grandchildren and always wished for more.

When given the opportunity to travel, she took it. Whether it was Hawaii, DC or hanging out at the beach with the girls, she loved it all!

Julie was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Mick, both of her parents, all of her grandparents, and her brother, Mike Nicholson. She is survived by her three children; Jeffery, Steven and Molly (Chris) Moulton, her brothers; Joel and Scott Dahlquist, and Jeff Nicholson, her sisters; Kim (Craig) Copenhagen, Vicki Clark, and Debbie Thomasson, four aunts; Maureen Young, Linda Stachura, Susan Stange, and Judy Belenski, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and best friend and companion, Mike Ward. In addition, she leaves behind many cherished friends, several dating back to childhood.

Julie was a sweet soul, a loyal friend and always managed a smile on her face regardless of the circumstances. May she rest in peace for all eternity. Numbers 6:24-6

The family wishes to thank Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel for their care and compassion for Julie during this incredibly hard time.

Celebration of life is on September 12, 2021 at 1pm at the American Legion in Longview.