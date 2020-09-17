Karen Ann Almquist

August 31, 1942 - September 5, 2020

Karen Ann of Longview went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2020. Karen was born Aug. 31, 1942 in Benton Harbor Michigan. She graduated from Benton Harbor high school in 1960. She lived in Spokane Wash., from 1957 to 2008. She moved to Longview to be close with family. Karen was a bank secretary for many years. She was a member of Valley Open Bible church in Spokane from 1975-2008. Karen was a member of Columbia Heights Assembly of God in Longview.

Survivors include her husband Roger, a sister Joanne (John), and two children, Marc (Shannon), and Nick (Tonya). Six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family had a private celebration of her life.