Karen Lee Marrs

Nov. 1, 1941 - Jan. 2, 2022

Karen Lee Marrs left this world and her beloved husband, Phillip, and her family and friends on January 3rd, 2022. Karen was born in Paso Robles Ca. She was the oldest of 2 girls. Karen went to school in Paso Robles and later became a hair stylist. She met Phillip Marrs and they married in 1962. The couple raised three children, two girls (Debra and Dayna) and one boy(Duke). Karen and Phillip lived in Paso Robles until 1997 when they moved to Kalama Wa. to be near their children and grandchildren. Karens greatest happiness was when she was with her very close family. Karen and Phillip also had a passion for antiques and made it a lucrative business.

Karen is survived by her husband Phillip L Marrs, daughter Debra Dee Nelson and husband Ron, daughter Dayna Daye Duarte, Son Duke Marrs and wife Karen, Grandson Michael Woodruff and wife Casey, Grandson Cole Blackburn, granddaughter Elizabeth Lee Marrs and partner Andy, grandson Bayne Marrs and wife Kindra, granddaughter Jillian Lee Butler and partner James, great-grandchildren Hailey, Ryder, Loula and Quincy and sister Colleen Bertoni and husband Jeff and brother Kevin Brush and wife Jennifer.

A private family celebration of life for Karen will be held in January. www.longviewmemorialpark.com