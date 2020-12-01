Katherine Gale Langill-Ford

June 18, 1963 - October 28, 2020

Katherine went home to be with the lord on October 28, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1963 in Shelton Wash., and moved to Longview at the age of two months. She married Charles Ford, the love of her life on August 15, 2011 who preceded her in death in 2014. Surviving family is her mother Lucy Lehman, four daughters Shauna Sprague, Krystle Langill, Shyanne Edwards, Alexis Scadding, ten grandchildren and two brothers Richard Varner and Andrew Varner. She was very close to God and was a very loving and giving woman. Family was everything to her and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was such a blessing to everyone who crossed her path. Katherine was such an amazing person inside and out with such a beautiful heart. The beach was her happy place where she could forget all the cares in the world and just relax. She felt at peace just looking and listening to the waves crashing while the sand was between her toes. Searching for agates on the beach in the early morning was a tradition. A celebration of life will be held as soon as it is permitted.