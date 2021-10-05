Menu
Katherine M. "Kay" Martinsen
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Katherine "Kay" M. Martinsen

Oct. 10, 1937 - Jun. 24, 2021

Katherine "Kay" Mae Martinsen, 83, of Castle Rock, Washington, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2021 surrounded by her family, after her battle with Alzheimer's.

Kay was born on October 9, 1937 to Stephan Krall and Mildred Johanna Krall (Spak) in Longview, Washington.

In her late teens, Kay enjoyed working at Spirit Lake Harmony Falls. After graduation from Castle Rock High School in 1955, she worked for Weyerhaeuser as a secretary in the sales department, but she found it most rewarding being an excellent wife, homemaker and mother to her 3 children.

On August 24, 1957, Kay married her high school sweetheart, Monte W. Martinsen, also of Castle Rock. Kay and Monte went on to have 3 children: Monte J. Martinsen, Michelle Martinsen (Horsley) and Amy Martinsen (Bobst). She loved her family and supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their sporting and academic events.

Kay was a member of the Roadrunner Homemaker's Club for many years where she made many friends and acquired some amazing recipes. She also assisted her husband, Monte, with the NFLCC antique fishing lure club. They made many trips across the states to annual meets and hosted local meets here for 20 years. Kay loved baking, canning and gardening and loved taking care of her beautiful yard, which you could find her weeding almost every day.

Kay is preceded in death by her father, Stephan Krall; her mother, Mildred "Millie" Krall; her sister, Joyce Lundt (Krall); and her son, Monte J. Martinsen.

She is survived by her loving husband, Monte W. Martinsen; her daughters: Michelle (Greg) Horsley and Amy (James) Bobst; her 7 grandchildren: Desirae Jones, Katie (Bobst) North, Emily (Bobst) Jackson, Heidi (Bobst) Grimm, Chelsey Horsley, Levi Horsley and Steven Horsley; and 9 great-grandchildren: Makenzie Jones, Savannah Jones, Christopher Jones, Luke Jackson, Levi Jackson, Josiah Jackson, Harper North, Coral North and Ocean North; and special family friends: Don Lieurance, Cindy Parton, Tressa Green and Anita Gallow.

At the request of the deceased, no services will be held.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 5, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to Monte and his family. Kay truly was my favorite cousin, always seeing the humor in our families. You made such a beautiful couple at your wedding and throughout your lives Love to you and your family janice and Bert knopp
Janice knopp
Family
October 5, 2021
Kay was always such a joy to see in the dental office. I cleaned her pearly whites many times over the years and so enjoyed our conversations about family and travels with her. One of my all time favorite patients! My condolences to you, Monte and all who she left her heartprint on. She will be missed!
Patti Heller
Work
October 5, 2021
