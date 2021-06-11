Menu
Kathleen Marie Brown
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Kathleen Marie Brown (Allen)

June 19, 1958 - May 23, 2021

Kathleen passed away peacefully at home after a 15 month battle with cancer on May 23. Kathleen was born in Longview, Wash., to Donald and Mary Lou Jamieson.

Kathleen grew up in Rainier and graduated from Rainier High School, Class of 1976. Following graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration in Longview and retired after 40 years of service. She enjoyed her career because she was able to do what she loved, which was helping people.

Kathleen married Charles "Chuck" Allen in July of 1978 and they raised their family in Goble Ore., until moving to Longview in 2005. Kathleen enjoyed spending time camping, boating, and many years at the Motocross track. Although Kathleen and Chuck only had Jesse and Janae, they always had so many other kids and friends around they were taking care of. Her family and friends were everything, they had the home that everyone wanted to be at. Chuck and Kathleen are survived by two children and three grandchildren Jesse Allen (Katie) and Janae Coffman (Broc). Grandchildren Ryder Allen, Addisyn, and Charlee Coffman.

Kathleen remarried in March of 2012 to Kelly Brown.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Kelly. His children Caitlin, Caley, Kavan Brown, and grandchildren Willow, Rain, and Austin.

Proceeding her in death: Husband, Chuck; Father, Donald.

She is survived by her Mother, Mother Mary Lou Jamieson(Gish); Brother, Darrel Jamieson; and Sister Donna Melton, and Many nieces and nephews. Niece Brandi Crape and her family held an extra special place in her heart.

Kathleen had an amazing love for people her entire life but after retirement, she had more time to be involved in the community. She spent many Sundays feeding the homeless at her favorite organization Belly Brigade and loved helping at the Teen Center along with any other organizations that needed her help.

Kathleen loved her time performing during the Cabaret Follies but loved, even more, the friends that she made and hung out with all year long.

Kathleen's biggest joy was her grandchildren, she loved playing, making memories, and going on any adventure. When she wasn't being the best Grandma, she was traveling all over the world with Kelly. She was the most devoted Wife, Mom, Daughter, and Friend. Everyone that knew her, loved her.

A Celebration of Life is planned for September 18, 2021, at Rainier Assembly of God (75950 Rock Crest St, Rainier, OR) with a Potluck immediately following at the Rainier Eagles.

Your life was a blessing, your memory is a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial Gathering
Rainier Eagles
Rainier, OR
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
Rainier Assembly of God
75950 Rock Crest St, Rainier, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will love you and miss you always.
Barb Allen
Family
June 15, 2021
Kathleen was a beautiful person, she shined with grace and compassion. I truly enjoyed every opportunity I had to visit with her and Kelly. She will be deeply missed in our community.
Tess Dahlquist
Friend
June 15, 2021
With deep sympathy I hear of this sad news. My thoughts and prayers to the family and friends. I hold great memories from the race tracks to crabbing at the bay.
Mike Murdock
Friend
June 15, 2021
She´s my Angel she reached out not knowing me all that well to help me in the most traumatic, difficult time of my life I have no words to describe my heart felt Love! Your missed by so many because of that Love and Gracious Heart you shared! The impact of that Love is forever etched on my heart and I know I can say without a doubt so many others!... Our Angel RIP And to her Family I send my Love and Prayers
Debbie Buller
Friend
June 15, 2021
Kelly & family. Thinking of all of you. Kathleen will be with you always. Hold on to the wonderful memories.
Nancy & Larry Marko
June 15, 2021
I will always remember your beautiful smile, warm heart and fantastic sense of humor. Thanks for the great memories and friendship over the years.
Vicki Holsman
Work
June 14, 2021
Kathleen had a good heart, her family was every thing to her. My deepest sympathy and prayers for her family. So sorry I won't be able to come to her service. She will be missed
Leah currier
Work
June 13, 2021
Beautiful soul inside and out. So many laughs and good times. Kathleen thank you for your love and friendship. You will be greatly missed by so many. Gone too soon
Candy Kay
Friend
June 11, 2021
