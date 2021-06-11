Kathleen Marie Brown (Allen)

June 19, 1958 - May 23, 2021

Kathleen passed away peacefully at home after a 15 month battle with cancer on May 23. Kathleen was born in Longview, Wash., to Donald and Mary Lou Jamieson.

Kathleen grew up in Rainier and graduated from Rainier High School, Class of 1976. Following graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration in Longview and retired after 40 years of service. She enjoyed her career because she was able to do what she loved, which was helping people.

Kathleen married Charles "Chuck" Allen in July of 1978 and they raised their family in Goble Ore., until moving to Longview in 2005. Kathleen enjoyed spending time camping, boating, and many years at the Motocross track. Although Kathleen and Chuck only had Jesse and Janae, they always had so many other kids and friends around they were taking care of. Her family and friends were everything, they had the home that everyone wanted to be at. Chuck and Kathleen are survived by two children and three grandchildren Jesse Allen (Katie) and Janae Coffman (Broc). Grandchildren Ryder Allen, Addisyn, and Charlee Coffman.

Kathleen remarried in March of 2012 to Kelly Brown.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Kelly. His children Caitlin, Caley, Kavan Brown, and grandchildren Willow, Rain, and Austin.

Proceeding her in death: Husband, Chuck; Father, Donald.

She is survived by her Mother, Mother Mary Lou Jamieson(Gish); Brother, Darrel Jamieson; and Sister Donna Melton, and Many nieces and nephews. Niece Brandi Crape and her family held an extra special place in her heart.

Kathleen had an amazing love for people her entire life but after retirement, she had more time to be involved in the community. She spent many Sundays feeding the homeless at her favorite organization Belly Brigade and loved helping at the Teen Center along with any other organizations that needed her help.

Kathleen loved her time performing during the Cabaret Follies but loved, even more, the friends that she made and hung out with all year long.

Kathleen's biggest joy was her grandchildren, she loved playing, making memories, and going on any adventure. When she wasn't being the best Grandma, she was traveling all over the world with Kelly. She was the most devoted Wife, Mom, Daughter, and Friend. Everyone that knew her, loved her.

A Celebration of Life is planned for September 18, 2021, at Rainier Assembly of God (75950 Rock Crest St, Rainier, OR) with a Potluck immediately following at the Rainier Eagles.

Your life was a blessing, your memory is a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.