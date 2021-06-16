Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelley R. Galletti
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Kelley R. Galletti

April 26, 1959 - May 30, 2021

Kelley R. Galletti passed away at home after a brief, but hard battle with Esophageal Cancer on May 30, 2021. Kelley was a Biomedical Technical Engineer at PeaceHealth St. John's Medical Center since 2006. Kelley enjoyed brewing beer, making spirits, barbecuing, listening to music, and enjoying life in the sun with his family, friends, and his beloved dogs.

Kelley is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, daughter Khalyn (Jeremy) Kay, son Nicolas (Julia) Galletti, Tony Tucker, Donald "Buzz" Galletti, Joseph Beck Jr, Allie Beck, Ann Beck, Joseph Beck Sr., Bob Bark, and three grandchildren.

Kelley was preceded in death by one daughter Kellie Rae Walker, and his birth parents Mildred Bark and Donald Galletti.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on June 19, 2021 from 12pm-4pm. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held in Leavenworth, Wash., on July 16.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial service
Leavenworth, WA
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The family home
WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Aunt Georgia
Family
July 14, 2021
I miss ya cuz. Remember all the fun we had in our youth makes me smile when I think of you. Love you
Lisa Avila
Family
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results