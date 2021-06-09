Kevin Patrick Hale II

July 31, 1979 - May 21, 2021

Kevin Patrick Hale II was born in Sacramento, Calif., July 31, 1979. He passed away May 21, 2021 in his Longview, Wash., home surrounded by family and close friends.

He graduated from Rainier High School, attended LCC and joined the Army. After the Army Kevin joined a carpenter's union, enjoyed teaching at risk youth in a pre-apprenticeship program, was a GM at Planet Fitness, and eventually grew to be a part owner in Pacific Gym Services. His employment gave him the opportunity to travel, meet new people, and find new fishing holes all while exploring WA, CA, ID, OR, AK and even Canada.

Kevin loved God, his family, friends, fishing, the 49ers, kayaking, golfing and being outdoors. He loved coaching his children, had a thirst for living and didn't let a day pass him by that wasn't productive. He loved fixing things and helping others. Those who knew him often referred to him as MacGyver. He was a family man and spent most of his time either providing for his family, or spending time with his wife and children. He believed in living life to its fullest.

Kevin is survived by his wife Lindsay, his loving children Makayla, Jaden, Daymon, Annabelle and Sawyer, parents Kevin Hale Sr. and Elizabeth Myntti, brother Ian Hale, sisters Cecelia Newman and Marion Wheeler, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and brothers and sisters in law and a mother in law.

He is preceded in death by his brother Patrick, Grandma Anne, nephew Seth, stepfather Jack and Aunt Carol.

There will be a public viewing on June 12, 2021 at Dahl-McVikers Funeral home from 12pm to 5pm at 301 Cowlitz Way Kelso, WA 98632.

A public funeral is scheduled for June 13, 2021 at 3pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview, Wash., in the Mt. St. Helens room with a celebration of life to immediately follow. There will be a precession from Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home 301 Cowlitz Way, Kelso WA with a departure time of 2:15pm leading to the Cowlitz County Event Center. Kevin will be dressed in his Sunday best; 49ers apparel. The family invites you to dress in your favorite sports apparel or however you feel the most comfortable. Kevin preferred a celebration with love, laughter, and comfort.