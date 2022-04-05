Kevin Vay Stinger

May 22, 1955 - March 25, 2022

Kevin was born to Claylene Stinger - Reynolds and Atherton (Ad) Stinger. Both are still living. Kevin died from an inoperable cancer. He has one brother (Brian), 2 daughters, Shelly and Billye, and six grandchildren. He worked as a longshoreman for over 40 years. He was a natural outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He had a very soft heart. If anybody he knew needed help, he was always there. He is going to be missed by everyone who knew him.

His memorial will be at the International Longshoremen & Warehouseman Union Hall at 12:00 Friday April 8th.