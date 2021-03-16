Klazina Dobbe

Celebration of Life

On behalf of my family, I would personally like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, flowers, e-mails, text messages and the many personal cards since my very best friend and wife Klazina Dobbe passed away on February 5, 2021. It has been truly overwhelming and heartwarming. Your support has meant so much to us and has helped us during the difficult loss of our beloved Klazina.

A celebration of Klazina's life will be held on Saturday May 22, 2021 at our farm on 1066 South Pekin Road, Woodland, WA 98674 between 2 and 4 pm.

Thank you, Benno Dobbe