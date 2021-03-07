Lam Luu

September 9, 1929 - February 26, 2021

Lam Luu, age 91, passed away on Friday February 26, 2021 at St. Johns Hospital in Longview, Washington.

Lam loved watching sports on television and was a true Seahawks and Mariners fan.

He shared his ideas and passion through his editorial column in the local newspaper. He adored spending time with his family and was full of life, fun-loving, festive and zestful. He also always enjoyed the latest electronic and tech gadgets.

Lam is survived by his wife Tam Luu, three daughters Julie, Jayleen, Jill, son Jeff and his nine grandchildren. Lam will be missed by his family and everyone who knew him.