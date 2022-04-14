Latricia Barbarie 'Trisha' Rogers

Dec. 6, 1941 - March 19, 2022

Latricia Barbarie 'Trisha' Rogers was called into the arms of her Savior, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Longview, Wash. She was born December 6, 1941, in Little Rock, Ark., to parents Simmie 'Alvin' and Virginia (McKee) Dumas, but spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest.

Trisha loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews- she was their biggest fan. She was the rock her family clung to in good times and bad, and was known for her remarkable sense of style, which was highlighted by animal prints and bright colors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Virginia; and sister, Carolyn Beavers.

Trisha is lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry Rogers; sons, Michael Baldwin and his wife, Mindy, Scott Rogers and his wife, Lori, and Mark Rogers and his wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Matthew Baldwin, Ginger Baldwin, Mindi Payne, Lance Rogers, Daniel Rogers, and Kyle Rogers; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Madalynn, Kensington, Kinley, and Kyson; sister, Janis Williams; nieces and nephews, Kami Arac, Tyler Beavers, Troy Seavers, and Kurt Williams; and numerous other friends and family members.

Trisha will be entombed at Longview Memorial Park following a private family service.