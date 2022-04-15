Laura L. (Weaver) Leak

Oct. 27, 1961 - May 9, 2021

Laura L. Leak of Longview, WA died on May 9th, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice, she was 59. Laurie was born October 27th, 1961, in Longview, WA to Jesse & Patricia Weaver. Laurie was the youngest of seven children. She had various jobs including owning her own espresso and antique shop on Commerce. Laurie started every day reading her bible. Her strong faith held her up during her final days. She is survived by her husband Steve, three daughters, Jessica Weaver, Samantha Thomas, & Rikki Hughes. Two sons, Skyler Moilanen & James Leak. Four sisters, Donna Flood, Sheryl Simpson, and Leeanne Webster; all of Longview, WA, Shirley Adkison of Libby, MT and a brother, Jim Weaver of Toutle, WA. Laurie is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother, Tom Weaver and her nephew, Christopher Weaver. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Avenue, Longview Washington on Sat. April 23rd, at 12:00 p.m.