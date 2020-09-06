Lavelle Ruth Fanony

November 10, 1930 - August 16, 2020

Lavelle Ruth Fanony, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on August 16, 2020, at the age 89. She was born in Tillamook Oregon on November 10, 1930, to Dan and Ellen Steiner. She was the middle child of three, brother Glyn Steiner preceded her in death, and her sister Peggy Eby who survives her in Olympia. She was very out going and independent. She loved to swim, and has told many stories of swimming across the Cowlitz river, and spending time with friends at Silver Lake. In her youth, she spent time at the YMCA, and her first job was working at the roller rink in Longview. She left school her senior year to move to Vernonia Oregon to care for her grandmother. Later in life she went to LCC college to receive her GED. She was very proud of the time she spent working as a nurse with the "sisters" as she called them at St. Johns hospital, where she met her life's love Lorenzo "Louie " Fanony, while he was a patient there. They were married on July 2, 1947 in Seaside Oregon and shared an everlasting Love. Louie passed away in her arms in their home May 6, 2012. She loved taking care of him, which allowed them to spend his last years at home, which had been a top priority. LaVelle spent many years bowling on leagues, with family and friends. She and Louie enjoyed their Sunday night bowling with their children. She had a love for the beach, especially spending time with family digging clams. She opened " LaVelle's Knit Shop" in her home , selling yarn and knitting machines along with teaching knitting lessons. Her knitted blankets were spread throughout the family. She was also an amazing seamstress making most of her children's school clothes, doll clothes and quilts of all kind. She was also famous for her buttermilk pancakes. Lavelle started golfing and was a member of the Three Rivers Ladies Club, where as usual she gave it her all. She also enjoyed many times she would travel to different courses with her husband and children. She along with her husband supported her grandchildren in attending most all sports activities ,and other school related activities. She had kept newspaper clippings of ALL. She Loved animals and cared for many throughout her years. She is survived by their six children – Linda (Chuck) Bauska, Lesa (Dick) Kleine, Louis (Kim) Fanony, and Leslie ( Lowell ) Fittro, all of Castle Rock; Lonzo Fanony of Centralia, and Lori ( Rokey ) Scott of Naselle. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 30 Great grandchildren, nieces , nephews and Joan who always meant so much to her. Her youngest daughter Leslie and husband Lowell cared for her in their home for her last 4 years of life. They feel blessed that they had her with them . She will be missed and remembered with love. At her request there will be no service.