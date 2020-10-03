Lawrence "Larry" Edward Gross

November 27, 1928 - September 24, 2020

Lawrence Edward Gross was born November 27, 1928 in Seattle and died September 24, 2020 in Vancouver WA.

Larry was born to Lawrence E. Gross Sr. and Myrtle (Sjogren) Gross, both of Skagit Valley. His earliest years were spent moving frequently in the Puget Sound region with his father's work. They returned to Mt. Vernon when Larry was young, and the country was in the depths of the Depression. As a young boy, Larry went fishing almost daily with his dad to put food on the table. Fishing became a lifetime passion and joy that he shared with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Living in the countryside south of Mt. Vernon, Larry's youth was filled with family, school, farm work, fishing, duck hunting, athletics and lots of cousins and friends. Before he thought of it himself, his teachers and mentors identified him as college material. He was encouraged to become an agriculture teacher after graduating from Mt. Vernon High School in 1947. He was a talented baseball player, and though drafted to play professionally, he decided that the travel would interfere with his path of studies. He took the train to Washington State University to study agriculture. While at WSU he met a smart, pretty girl from Ketchikan, Alaska. He and Gwyn Riggs were married in 1950 and spent almost 70 years together. Upon graduating from WSU, Larry landed a job in Kelso teaching agriculture and ag shop. He moved with Gwyn and newborn daughter Jayne to Kelso in 1952. Sons John, Mike and Gary completed the family amidst busy years of family, career and community service.

Larry was an energetic and enthusiastic teacher and mentor in vocational education. The Kelso Future Farmers of America chapter became recognized as one of the best in the country under his leadership. Many of his students credited him as the most influential teacher they had ever had. He was recognized as the Washington State Vocational Agriculture Teacher of the Year in 1972, among other awards too many to list. Students learned much more than subject matter; Larry instilled the values of honesty and hard work by creating opportunities for students and helping them to succeed. Following retirement from full-time teaching, he spent many years substitute teaching all grades, from kindergarten through high school.

Larry was a charter member of the Kelso Lions Club, where he was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow for his life of service. He was a member of the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, which he and Gwyn attended regularly. He and Gwyn spent many years as volunteers for the American Field Service (AFS) student exchange program. Through AFS, two more family members were added; Ugur Kaymak (Turkey) and Inger Merete Aspaas (Norway). Yes, they learned to fish also, and remain in close contact with the entire Gross family.

Larry loved the outdoors. His life was filled with fishing, hunting, camping, clam digging and hiking with family and friends. Most family stories come from their many outings together (and from the cribbage games at each of them!). Blessed by Gwyn's organization skills, he enjoyed memorable travel from family road trips to lots of international adventures. He was a talented craftsman and artist. He built everything from houses to furniture to beautiful toys and puzzles for his grandchildren. His Christmas table decorations, both from wood and evergreens, were works of art. His infectious smile and enthusiasm will be missed!

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Shirley, Joyce and Carol and brother Glenn. He is survived by wife Gwyn, daughter Jayne Lafady (Steve), sons John (Trudi), Mike (Angela) and Gary (Shirley), 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Kelso School Foundation, P.O. Box 344, Kelso, WA 98626 or the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 206 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA 98626. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.