Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leon Edward Head
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Leon Edward Head

May 15, 1934 - August 20, 2020

Leon Edward Head, born in Dahlonega, Georgia, 86 of Longview, went to be with Jesus, August 20, 2020, at St. John Hospital. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Phyllis Head. His children; Kim Jerome, Linda (Jerome) Jones, Eric Jerome, Kenneth Jerome Jr., Troy Head, and Juanita (Head) Brackett and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Paul and Ora (Walden) Head, brothers Gene Head, Verlyn Head, sisters, Louise Cain, Margie Terrell, son, Deric Jerome, and nephew Matthew Head (son of Gene). There will be a viewing Saturday, August 22, 10 am-5:00 pm at Steele Chapel, Longview. Graveside service; Tuesday, August 25th, 12:30 at Longview Memorial Park. A more in-depth tribute to Leon "Papa" Head will be on Linda Jerome Jones Facebook to follow.


Published by The Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Steele Chapel
, Longview, Washington
Aug
25
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Longview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Longview Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.