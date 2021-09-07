Menu
Leona M. Benjamin
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Leona M. Benjamin

Aug. 8, 1937 - Aug. 27, 2021

Leona M Benjamin passed away August 27th 2021 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA. She lived all her life in Kelso, WA and was a long time member of the Central Christian Church in Kelso, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents Millie Culp and Lawrence Benjamin, as well as a brother Lesley Benjamin. She is survived by a sister Rose Benjamin and cousin Paulette Mathers along with numerous other cousins.

Graveside service on Saturday September 11 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Longview Memorial Park.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Longview Memorial Park
WA
