Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lila A. Teigen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Lila A. Teigen

May 14, 1934 - Aug. 25, 2021

Lila A.Teigen passed on August 25, 2021. Born in Longview, Wa, on May 14,1934, to John and Victoria Herron. She worked for PNW Bell. Lila loved card making, and their pets. Lila is survived by a son, Ron (Caren) Teigen, Castle Rock,Wa; son, Don (Julie) Teigen, Everett, Wa; and sister, Darlene Brown Winston, Ga. Lila is, survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; son, John Teigen; twin brothers, Ray and Ralph Herron; sister, Joan Herron; her parents; and her dog, Patty. Memorial contributions to Hospice. Memorial to be held later.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ron, so sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort and peace now and in the days ahead.
Marcia Orr Ferrell
Other
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results