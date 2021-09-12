Lila A. Teigen

May 14, 1934 - Aug. 25, 2021

Lila A.Teigen passed on August 25, 2021. Born in Longview, Wa, on May 14,1934, to John and Victoria Herron. She worked for PNW Bell. Lila loved card making, and their pets. Lila is survived by a son, Ron (Caren) Teigen, Castle Rock,Wa; son, Don (Julie) Teigen, Everett, Wa; and sister, Darlene Brown Winston, Ga. Lila is, survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; son, John Teigen; twin brothers, Ray and Ralph Herron; sister, Joan Herron; her parents; and her dog, Patty. Memorial contributions to Hospice. Memorial to be held later.