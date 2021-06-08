Menu
Linda Elizabeth Jacobs
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021

Linda Elizabeth Jacobs

January 5, 1968 - May 1, 2021

Linda Elizabeth Jacobs passed away on May 1, 2021. Linda graduated from Kelso High School in 1986, later marrying Steve Crookshanks. They had a daughter, Haley and later divorced. She remarried Scott Sneddon, this marriage ended in divorce.

Linda was nicknamed "Hummingbird" as she was always on the go. A free spirit, she loved traveling and eating out, taking her grandson Noah to Willow Grove, going to the movies and other outings. Linda was an avid kick boxer, taking three classes a week, staying in top physical condition. Linda was always happy and brightened the room whenever she entered.

She was a staunch supporter of Hospice working tirelessly on their fundraiser's. She loved taking the Hospice children on camping trips to the beach, lightening their load and giving them fond memories of both the trip, Linda and other counselors.

She enjoyed cooking gourmet meals with and for her very good friends, Walt and Sue Newman.

Linda was preceded in death by her twin sister Lora. She is survived by her daughter Haley of Kelso, older brother Robb (Angela) of Oregon City, Ore., and her parents Gary and Gloria Jacobs of Longview.

Linda leaves a vacuum in the hearts of all who knew her. Thank you for the touching cards, flowers and offers of help.

Illness may prevent us from having a Celebration of Life, so please remember her as the bright spirit she was.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 8, 2021.
My thoughts & prayers go out to the Jacobs family.. Linda was such a sweet & caring soul, I never saw her without a smile on her face, and remember her for her beauty & kindness.. Such a beautiful soul~ She will be missed by many who's hearts she touched throughout her life..
Lisa Jansen
Friend
July 6, 2021
Deepest condolences to Linda´s family. Such a wonderful lady. Her smile could light a room.
Nancy Marko
June 15, 2021
You will be missed every day Linda, I wish so much that I could´ve helped you. Rest In Peace sweetheart. I will see you again someday.
Tom Crisman
Friend
June 14, 2021
