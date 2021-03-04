Menu
Linda C. Niskanen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Linda C. Niskanen

December 27, 1938 - January 11, 2021

Linda passed away from cancer on January 11, 2021, she was born in Longview Wash., on December 27, 1938 to Raymond and Irene VanBuskirk. She graduated in 1957 from R.A. Long high school.

Linda married twice to Bill Dalziel and Ralph Niskanen.

Linda loved the Lord and was very active in the Presbyterian Church in Trout Lake.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands Bill Dalziel, Ralph Niskanen, son Scott Dalziel and brother Charley.

Linda is survived by her children Renee and Dan Woullet, Paul Dalziel, Kirk and Suzi Dalziel, Gus and Christal Niskanen, siblings Kay Goodrich, Gail and Gary McKennett, Marc and Phyllis VanBuskirk, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all who Linda loved and kept in touch with. As well as two very dear special friends, Clarence Niskanen, and Eula Smith, who both were always there to help her.

There will be a memorial scattering of her ashes at a later date (July) in Trout Lake, all will be welcome. Contributions if desired can be made at a charity of your choice or planting a tree in her memory.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 4, 2021.
Rest in peace my beautiful Cousin. Loved seeing you when snowmobiling in Trout Lake and at family functions.
Pat King
March 4, 2021
