Loren Staeffler

July 30, 1938 - April 11, 2022

Loren moved with his wife and children to the Delena area in 1971.

He was employed by Weyerhaeuser R-W paper mill for 30 years.

Loren is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn, a daughter Lori Farmer (John), a son Brent Staeffler (Sherri), three grandchildren Alissa, Rachel (Christopher), Mitch (Charity) and one great granddaughter Lily.