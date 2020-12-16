Lorna Lillian (Cooper) Campbell

January 21, 1929 - November 28, 2020

Lorna Lillian (Cooper) Campbell passed away on November 28, 2020 in hospice. She was born January 21, 1929 in Ismay, Montana to Ira and Ada (Lieurance) Cooper.

Lorna graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1947. She married Allan Campbell the same year. They raised two daughters, Kathryn and Joanne.

Lorna was a homemaker at heart. After her girls were raised, she went to work at First Interstate Bank in Castle Rock where she was a teller for 14 years. She loved being part of the community and made lifelong friends there.

Lorna attended Castle Rock Christian Church. She accepted the Lord as her Savior as a young woman and had a quiet, unconditional faith that touched all those who knew her.

Lorna can be described as "sincere, plain-hearted, hospitable, and kind". Lorna always had a heart for the other person. She leaves her family with a wonderful legacy of kindness and goodwill.

Lorna was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn, in 1994 and her husband, Allan, in 2012. She is survived by a daughter, Joanne (Terry) McDaniel; grandchildren, Kenton (Tisa) McDaniel, Joshua (Katie) McDaniel, Robert (Angi) Keeling, and Kari (Jeff) Marcil. Also, Carl and Jackie Keeling and son, Dalton (Kristelle) Faul plus 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or Community House in Longview. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.